First Choice Mortgage Brokers Confirm Strong Demand Post COVID-19 Lockdown

Since the strict Covid-19 social distancing and lockdown protocols have been lifted, First Choice Mortgage Brokers have seen explosive enquiry levels for new and refinancing of residential and commercial loans.

First Choice Mortgage Brokers note that the strong enquiry levels are following similar comments made late last year by reputable property market commentator Core Logic. They highlighted then the value of housing finance commitments (excluding refinancing) increased 40.2% in Queensland over the September quarter, accounting for around 31% of the uplift in finance nationally. This was followed by NSW, which contributed 30% to the uplift nationally, as the state saw a 16.7% increase.

Mr Tony Bice, principal of First Choice Mortgage Brokers said, “We have been seeing extremely strong enquiry levels grow since the initial lock down period finished. One of the reasons this has occurred is because people had spent extensive time at home and almost on mass concluded they needed a larger home or one in less densely populated locations than they currently live in.”

He went on to say, “We have been implimented multiple digital and online options to assist clients during the pandemic that we had been exploring to use for some time. We wanted to be able to make it as easy for clients as possible, especially given we have customers located all around the country. Our digital conferencing initiatives allows flexibility in the way our brokers conducted meetings with clients and feedback has been very positive from those who have experienced this new way of doing business with us.”

During the Covid-19 lock down period, First Choice Mortgage Brokers expanded on their existing flexibility offered to clients by implementing cutting edge digital processing of client loan applications, paving the way for a future where face-to-face transactions aren’t essential. This has made

Digital ID solutions was already something that mortgage providers were working on before Covid-19 changed the way individuals did business across the globe. Now, the fast track of digital solutions to cope will ultimately benefit mortgage providers, brokers, as well as customers post the coronavirus era.

