Increase In Car Recycling Confirmed By Cash For Wreck Cars

Sydney based Cash For Wreck Cars confirmed in an interview with Eleven Media their observation that Sydney home and business owners are more focused on car recycling than ever before.

In Australia, the aim of National Recycling Week is to educate the public on the importance of recycling, as well as to promote kerbside, industrial and community recycling initiatives. It also aims to provide people with the tools to minimise waste at home and in the workplace and to help reduce plastic waste and instances of ocean dumpage.

A spokesman for Cash For Wreck Cars, when interviewed by Eleven Media said, “In support of Government initiatives, we encourage Sydney residents each year to recycle their old and unwanted cars during National Recycling week, rather than abandoning them. To encourage this, we always try and pay the best possible price to car owners wanting to sell their car to us for recycling.”

Cash For Wreck Cars buy all car makes and models of cars in any condition for recycling. It doesn't matter if it is wrecked from an accident or it has been lying in a backyard for years.

To learn more about Cash For Wreck Cars and the recycling services offered by them, visit their website

Cash For Wreck Cars management have over 10 years of combined experience in the industry and offer the following services in any part of Sydney: Scrap Car Recycling – irrespective of how old or dilapidated your car may appear, they will give you a price for it. Accident Car Removal – They remove all kinds of cars that have been involved in accidents and pay well for them. Damaged Car Removal – Regardless of what caused the damage, be it fire, flood or hail, they will still buy the car from you. Junk Car Removal – Have an old car sitting around, simply give them a call and they will come and remove it for you and put cash in your pocket. Used Car Removal – you can count on them for the best-used car removal rates in Sydney. Call today and they will give you a top price for it.

