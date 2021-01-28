Leading Australian Lifestyle Blog Features WholesalePak

Posted in Sydney on 28th January 2021

Blog Chicks is an online magazine website on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.

WholesalePak is Australia’s progressive hospitality supplies company with a focus on quality packaging and custom branded products. They serve thousands of products over hundreds of categories to ensure businesses can work with a single, reliable supplier. Their products are sold to a range of businesses, including cafes, hotels, take away shops, fast food outlets, clubs, pubs, bistros, coffee bean distributors, from car wash businesses to cleaning contractors, education providers, catering companies and for personal or home use.

Learn more about WholesalePak via their website here: www.wholesalepak.com.au

Diane Muller, founder and content editor of Blog Chicks said this in her interview with Anitech Media, “We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”

The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.

Learn more about Blog Chicks and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here: https://blogchicks.com.au/

About Blog Chicks

Blog Chicks is am online lifestyle magazine and leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.

Diane Muller

Blog Chicks

info@blogchicks.com.au

Level 25, T3, 300 Barangaroo Ave, Sydney NSW 2000